Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:54 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
People

The Working Life: Success Comes By Design for Amber Wallace

Branding expert has made attention to detail the cornerstone of her company, Dowitcher Designs of Santa Barbara

Amber Wallace of Dowitcher Designs says she attributes the company’s success to its conscious approach. “We start with a strategy session so everyone is on the same page about audience, goals and budget,” she says.
Amber Wallace of Dowitcher Designs says she attributes the company’s success to its conscious approach. “We start with a strategy session so everyone is on the same page about audience, goals and budget,” she says.  (Jenn Kennedy photo / www.kennedypix.com)
By Jenn Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | February 4, 2011 | 8:55 p.m.

Starting a business is no small feat. It can be even trickier with a spouse as a business partner, but Amber Wallace of Dowitcher Designs doesn’t flinch when she recounts the first four years of their journey.

Wallace was raised in Orange County and came to Santa Barbara to attend the UCSB College of Creative Studies with a focus in literature. She edited Into the Teeth of the Wind, a campus poetry journal, which got her working digitally early in the cycle of such media. Upon graduation, she took a job in UCSB’s Center for Black Studies Research as a manuscript editor, followed by a copy editing stint at the Goleta Valley Voice. Wallace designed collateral materials, posters and event fliers.

Wallace met her wife, Jill Kingdon, in high school. After also graduating from UCSB with a degree in art, Kingdon worked as a pre-production manager at a Santa Barbara print shop. She learned file set-up, font choice, color, usability and effective use of resources. This knowledge of the printing and finishing processes uniquely informs her design decisions today.

The two formed Dowitcher Designs in the summer of 2006.

“We kept helping each other with projects and decided we made a great team in business, too,” Wallace said.

Kingdon handles design, and Wallace manages the back-end design and usability of their projects. She also ensures the sites they design are optimized for search to drive qualified traffic to their customers.

Dowitcher works both with new clients, who need first-time brand identity, and established companies looking for a redesign to energize their look and add functionality. They frequently do logos, business cards, catalogs, newsletters, Web sites and posters. They have national clients such as the Albertsons grocery chain and several local companies, including Lovebird Boutique & Jewelry Bar, Detox Depot and Le Reve Organic Spa & Boutique.

The duo signed up for Women’s Economic Ventures’ Self-Employment Training program in early 2007 and began to learn the nuts and bolts of running a business. While they had a name and a logo, Dowitcher still needed a lot of help. During the 14-week course, WEV walked the partners through writing a business plan, structuring their financials and strategizing marketing outreach.

While the company was launched on the eve of a recession, Wallace said it has seen steady growth in its four years. She attributes the success to their conscious approach.

“We start with a strategy session so everyone is on the same page about audience, goals and budget,” Wallace said.

And to design a successful site, they have to understand their customers’ clients, so she and Kingdon have a process of information gathering before the design begins.

She lists three things a company should do before hiring a designer: determine the target market; decide what action they expect the user to take upon arriving to the site; and determine the desired content and purpose of that content for the larger picture.

Dowitcher Designs is also committed to the environment, using 100 percent recycled paper for printed materials and relying on wind- and solar-powered energy to run its servers and generate its materials.

In addition to running the day-to-day business operations, Wallace speaks frequently about Web marketing and works as a Web development counselor for WebMarketingTherapy.com. She also teaches Web design through UCSB Extension.

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of her work. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 