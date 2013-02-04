Allan Hancock College Offers Bus Trip to Descanso Gardens, Norton Simon Museum

Allan Hancock College Community Education is offering a bus trip to Descanso Gardens in La Cañada Flintridge and the Norton Simon Museum in Pasadena on Friday, May 3.

The Norton Simon Museum houses seven centuries of European art by distinguished artists such as Monet, Renoir, van Gogh and Cézanne. The museum’s 20th century collection features works by Picasso, Matisse and Goya. Also on display are South and Southeast Asian sculptures and paintings spanning 2,000 years.

After a morning of art viewing, the trip continues to Descanso Gardens, an urban retreat of year-round natural beauty, renowned botanical collections and spectacular seasonal horticultural displays. Explore the posh environs of the historic Boddy House, which offers a glimpse of a glamorous bygone era, and the Sturt Haaga Gallery, a composition of both historic and contemporary sustainable design.

The bus will leave Allan Hancock College at 7:15 a.m. and return by 10 p.m. The cost is $62 and does not include meals. An itinerary will be sent to registered students one week prior to the trip.

Registration is required for this community services class. The registration and refund deadline is March 27. Click here to register online through the myHancock portal, click the Student tab and proceed. The course number (CRN) is 41814.

Students can also receive registration assistance in person at Community Education (Building S) on the Santa Maria campus.

For more information, pick up a copy of the spring 2013 Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes, available at all campus locations, or call 805.922.6966 x3209.

— Sonja Oglesby is a public affairs and publications technician for Allan Hancock College.