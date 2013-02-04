Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:40 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Catherine Leonard Stepping Down as Camerata Pacifica’s Principal Violinist

By Donna Jean Liss for Camerata Pacifica | February 4, 2013 | 4:44 p.m.

Catherine Leonard (Melissa Musgrove photo)
Catherine Leonard (Melissa Musgrove photo)

Camerata Pacifica’s principal violinist, Catherine Leonard, occupant of the “Bob Christensen Chair in Violin,” will leave the ensemble at the end of the current season to focus on activities in her native Ireland and elsewhere in Europe.

“Camerata Pacifica has been a most important feature of my life, professionally and personally, for most of the past decade,” Leonard said. “I treasure the time I have spent here, the musical memories and the friendships made but now, simply, it’s time to spend more time at home.”

“I cannot say anything other that I we are all extremely saddened by this news,” Artistic Director Adrian Spence said said. “Catherine and Warren Jones were the first ‘core’ musicians engaged when the Camerata was reformulated, and her violin sound became the basis of our string trio. Her sensibility, phrasing and color palette, quite literally, set the tone for the group.

“While there are many wonderful violin players, Catherine will, also quite literally, be irreplaceable. However, the Camerata door will always be open to her. I can’t imagine her ever being fully removed from the group, and I look forward to inviting her back on occasion. We wish her the best of everything.”

Leonard’s next appearances with Camerata Pacifica will be Feb. 7-12, when she will be featured in Maurice Ravel’s Violin Sonata and Felix Mendelssohn’s D Minor Piano Trio. Her “farewell” performances will be May 16-21.

Tickets for the concerts, as well as additional information on Camerata Pacifica, click here or call 805.884.8410.

— Donna Jean Liss represents Camerata Pacifica.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 