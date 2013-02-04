Catherine Leonard Stepping Down as Camerata Pacifica’s Principal Violinist

Camerata Pacifica’s principal violinist, Catherine Leonard, occupant of the “Bob Christensen Chair in Violin,” will leave the ensemble at the end of the current season to focus on activities in her native Ireland and elsewhere in Europe.

“Camerata Pacifica has been a most important feature of my life, professionally and personally, for most of the past decade,” Leonard said. “I treasure the time I have spent here, the musical memories and the friendships made but now, simply, it’s time to spend more time at home.”

“I cannot say anything other that I we are all extremely saddened by this news,” Artistic Director Adrian Spence said said. “Catherine and Warren Jones were the first ‘core’ musicians engaged when the Camerata was reformulated, and her violin sound became the basis of our string trio. Her sensibility, phrasing and color palette, quite literally, set the tone for the group.

“While there are many wonderful violin players, Catherine will, also quite literally, be irreplaceable. However, the Camerata door will always be open to her. I can’t imagine her ever being fully removed from the group, and I look forward to inviting her back on occasion. We wish her the best of everything.”

Leonard’s next appearances with Camerata Pacifica will be Feb. 7-12, when she will be featured in Maurice Ravel’s Violin Sonata and Felix Mendelssohn’s D Minor Piano Trio. Her “farewell” performances will be May 16-21.

— Donna Jean Liss represents Camerata Pacifica.