‘Changing the Way We Eat’: A TEDxManhattan Webcast Viewing Party

Changing the Way We Eat is a production of TEDxManhattan. It highlights the sustainable food movement and the work being done to ensure that healthy and nutritious food is accessible to all.

Experts in food and farming will share their insights during the webcast.

Speakers include Bill Yosses, the pastry chef of the White House who works closely with first lady Michelle Obama and the goal of reducing health problems and disease. Another speaker is Peter Lehner, executive director of the National Research Defense Council, a leading environmental and advocacy organization. Lehner will speak on food waste and energy.

Chef Ann Cooper, formerly with the Edible Schoolyard in Berkeley, will speak about school food. Maisie Greenawait will speak on the realities of a large company becoming sustainable. Greenawait is with Bon Appétit Managing Co., which provides food cooked from scratch to corporations, universities and museums in 32 states.

David McInerney, French-trained chef and co-founder of FreshDirect.com, a leading online grocer in the United States, will present the argument that good food should taste great.

Click here for the most current listing of speakers.

During the viewing party, ample time is given for attendees to meet and discuss new ideas. There will also be foods to sample, and a healthy box lunch will be available for purchase at the event from Daily Greenz, etc. Brown bag lunches are also welcome, and participants may come and go throughout the day.

The webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 in the third-floor conference room at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

The program is free of charge and open to the community. Space is limited. To register or to learn more, click here or call 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss represents Sansum Clinic.