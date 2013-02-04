Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:44 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

‘Changing the Way We Eat’: A TEDxManhattan Webcast Viewing Party

By Margaret Weiss for Sansum Clinic | February 4, 2013 | 2:44 p.m.

Changing the Way We Eat is a production of TEDxManhattan. It highlights the sustainable food movement and the work being done to ensure that healthy and nutritious food is accessible to all.

Experts in food and farming will share their insights during the webcast.

Speakers include Bill Yosses, the pastry chef of the White House who works closely with first lady Michelle Obama and the goal of reducing health problems and disease. Another speaker is Peter Lehner, executive director of the National Research Defense Council, a leading environmental and advocacy organization. Lehner will speak on food waste and energy.

Chef Ann Cooper, formerly with the Edible Schoolyard in Berkeley, will speak about school food. Maisie Greenawait will speak on the realities of a large company becoming sustainable. Greenawait is with Bon Appétit Managing Co., which provides food cooked from scratch to corporations, universities and museums in 32 states.

David McInerney, French-trained chef and co-founder of FreshDirect.com, a leading online grocer in the United States, will present the argument that good food should taste great.

Click here for the most current listing of speakers.

During the viewing party, ample time is given for attendees to meet and discuss new ideas. There will also be foods to sample, and a healthy box lunch will be available for purchase at the event from Daily Greenz, etc. Brown bag lunches are also welcome, and participants may come and go throughout the day.

The webinar will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 16 in the third-floor conference room at Sansum Clinic, 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara.

The program is free of charge and open to the community. Space is limited. To register or to learn more, click here or call 866.829.0909.

— Margaret Weiss represents Sansum Clinic.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 