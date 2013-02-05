Sunday Concert to Benefit San Luis Coastal Adult School Scholarship for Seniors

Enjoy an afternoon of German art songs by Robert Schumann, Johannes Brahms and Hugo Wolf in a joyous concert performed by talented Cal Poly music professor and soprano Katherine Arthur and pianist Louise King.
The concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 10 at Trinity United Methodist Church, 490 Los Osos Valley.
Tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.
For tickets and more information, call 805.549.1222 or click here.
All proceeds to benefit the San Luis Coastal Adult School scholarship for seniors.
— Sara Mikkelsen is the registrar for the San Luis Coastal Adult School.