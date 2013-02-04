Free Event at UCSB to Feature Spellbinding Storyteller Antonio Sacre

UCSB Arts & Lectures will present spellbinding storyteller Antonio Sacre in a show titled “Imaginations Soar: Bringing Fables and Family to Life” at 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 5.

Best for those age 4 or older, this event is free and will take place in Fleischmann Auditorium at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, 2559 Puesta Del Sol.

Born in Boston to a Cuban father and an Irish-American mother, the charismatic storyteller and children’s book author Sacre draws from his mixed heritage to captivate young audiences with fascinating and funny tales. The “remarkable” (Village Voice), “hilariously honest” (Backstage) performer has been featured at the Kennedy Center, the National Storytelling Festival and other festivals worldwide.

Sacre artfully weaves Spanish and English into lively folk tales, myths and legends from around the world, with an emphasis on Latin American countries. Don’t be surprised if his show brings out the storyteller in you!

Based in Los Angeles, Sacre has performed on National Public Radio and at museums, schools, libraries and festivals throughout the world. Sacre’s storytelling recordings have won many honors, including the American Library Association’s Notable Recipient Award, the Parent’s Choice Gold and Silver awards, and the National Association of Parenting Publications’ Gold Award. He was awarded an Ethnic and Folk Arts Fellowship from the Illinois Arts Council.

Sacre’s first picture book, The Barking Mouse, was chosen as the International Reading Association’s Notable Book for a Global Society. His next books, La Noche Buena: A Christmas Story and A Mango in the Hand: A Story Told Through Proverbs, were selected for inclusion in the prestigious California Readers Book Collections for School Libraries in 2010 and 2011, and A Mango in the Hand was awarded a Parent’s Choice Award in 2011.

As a solo performance artist, Sacre won Best Storyteller in the 2011 United Solo Theatre Festival, twice won a Best in Fringe Festival award at the New York International Fringe Festival and twice was selected as one of the Best of the Hollywood Fringe Festival. His show THE NEXT BEST THING was nominated for an L.A. Weekly Theater Award and chosen as one of the magazine’s Top 10 L.A. Theater Experiences in 2011.

Sacre has a bachelor’s degree in English from Boston College and a master’s in theater arts from Northwestern University.

Sacre’s appearance is part of the Arts & Lectures Winter Festival, two phenomenal weeks of back-to-back events celebrating A&L’s diverse programming.

For more information about Sacre’s appearance, click here or call UCSB Arts & Lectures at 805.893.3535.

— Karna Hughes is a senior writer and publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.