Fun Bringing ‘Most Nights’ Summer Headline Tour to Santa Barbara Bowl

By Jesse Lee Weiss for Nederlander Concerts | February 4, 2013 | 5:14 p.m.

Nederlander Concerts will present Fun and special guests as the band brings its upcoming “Most Nights” summer headline tour to the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 7.

Article Image
Fun lead singer Nate Ruess performs in Camden, London, in March 2010.

A pre-sale for Fun fans will take place from noon this Wednesday, Feb. 6, to 10 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 14 via fun.artistarena.com. American Express® card members can also purchase tickets before the general public at that time. Tickets go on sale at noon Saturday, Feb. 16.

A portion of the ticket sales from the tour will benefit The Ally Coalition, a partnership created by the band and designer Rachel Antonoff, which is devoted to encouraging and inspiring the music, fashion and entertainment communities to take action in support of LGBTQ equality.

Each tour stop will showcase the Equality Village, featuring The Ally Coalition as well as other local and national LGBTQ equality organizations. Click here for more information.

Fun will perform live at the upcoming 55th Annual Grammy Awards, to be held this Sunday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and broadcast on CBS.

The NYC-based band is, of course, among this year’s most-nominated artists, having earned six total nominations including a prestigious “Best New Artist” nod. SOME NIGHTS, their RIAA gold-certified debut, was nominated as “Album of the Year” and “Best Pop Vocal Album,” while the worldwide No. 1 single, “We Are Young (Feat. Janelle Monáe),” was named in the “Record of the Year,” “Song of the Year” and “Best Pop Duo/Group Performance” categories. Additionally, Fun’s album SOME NIGHTS recently reached RIAA platinum certification status for sales in excess of 1 million.

The multiple Grammy nominations already ensure Fun a place in music history, establishing them as the first-ever rock band to score nods in the top four categories: “Song of the Year,” “Record of the Year,” “Album of the Year” and “Best New Artist.”

Fun capped their extraordinary year with the worldwide release of their own “iTUNES SESSION” EP. Recorded at the storied Capitol Records Studio in Los Angeles, the EP (available exclusively on the iTunes Store) pairs unique versions of SOME NIGHTS favorites, like the latest single “Carry On,” alongside a genuinely special cover of Van Morrison’s classic “Queen of the Slipstream.”

Don’t miss your chance to see Fun perform at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Saturday, Sept. 7, plus very special guests.

Tickets range from $34 to $44, plus applicable service charges. The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. For more information, call 805.962.7411.

Tickets are available at all Ticketmaster outlets, including the Arlington Theatre, the Santa Barbara Bowl box office and Walmart. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000. Click here to order online.

— Jesse Lee Weiss represents Nederlander Concerts.

