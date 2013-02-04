Goleta Library Providing Materials, Pizza for SAT Study Nights

The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites high school students to the Goleta Library to study for the upcoming SAT college admission test in early March.

The Goleta Library will reserve study space especially for teens from 6 to 10 p.m. March 6-8. The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave.

The library will provide pizza to keep students’ energy going. Students may bring their own drinks. The library will remain open only for high school students of SAT test-taking age, and students must show their high school ID to stay past the library’s regular closing hours.

Library staff will be present to provide SAT study guides and reference materials, but there will be no tutors.

“We wanted to provide our area students with a quiet place to study before these important exams,” branch manager Allison Gray.

These SAT Study Halls are sponsored by the Friends of the Goleta Library. For more information, call Gray at 805.964.7878. For more information about library programs, click here to visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is branch manager of the Goleta Library.