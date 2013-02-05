Immigrant Students, Families Invited to AB 540 College Night at San Marcos

All local immigrant students and their families are invited to the annual AB 540 College Night from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 27 in the cafeteria at San Marcos High School.

The annual event will educate students about AB 540 legislation, the Dream Act application process (AB 130 and 131), college admission for AB 540 students, and information about the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) process.

Immigrant students are strongly encouraged to attend and begin planning for college. In addition to presentations, many community nonprofits and other resources will be available to answer questions and distribute information. This event will be presented in English and Spanish.

Sponsors include the Santa Barbara Unified School District, Carpinteria High School, Santa Barbara City College, UC Santa Barbara, the Adsum Education Foundation and the AB 540 Coalition of Santa Barbara.

Click here to learn more about local AB 540 resources, events and support networks.

— Ismael Ulloa for the AB 540 Coalition of Santa Barbara.