Jean Smith Elected to Board for Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation

Jean Smith has been elected to the volunteer board of trustees for the nonprofit Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation.

Established in 1988, the Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital Foundation is dedicated to supporting Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital. The foundation’s recent capital campaign raised a total of $14.3 million for the new Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital.

Smith is a founding partner of Walpole & Co. LLP, a Goleta-based accounting firm established in 1974.

She is a board member of PathPoint and the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara.

She is also the past president of the Accounting & Financial Women’s Alliance (formerly the American Society of Women Accountants) as well as a member of the Santa Barbara Estate Planning Council.

Current trustees of the board include Earl Armstrong, Joan Bennett, Jeffrey Bermant, Jean Blois, Robin Cederlof, Andy Clark, Robert Fatch, Dennis Franks, Valerie Fuette, Joanne Funari, Lawrence Harter, MD, Jeffrey Kruthers, Bruce Mc Fadden, M.D., and Lynda Nahra.