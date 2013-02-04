Mitch Vance, Richard Danson Join Westmont Board of Trustees

Mitch Vance, a founding partner of a private equity investment firm, and Dr. Richard Danson, a physician specializing in internal medicine, have joined Westmont College’s Board of Trustees, which oversees the operations of the college.

Vance, who had been a member of the Westmont Board of Advisors, and his wife, Leslie (Eaton), class of 1983, have a daughter, Claire, class of 2016, who attends Westmont.

Danson, has been in private medical practice since 1983, and his wife, Randi, have two students at Westmont, Lauren, class of 2013, and Austin, class of 2015.

Vance, a graduate of the University of Oregon, first came to Westmont on a visit with Leslie and was impressed by the faculty, staff and students he met.

“There is something special about Westmont students,” he said. “They leave Westmont purposeful about their lives. The college has a transformational impact on them.”

Danson, who earned his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from UC Irvine, says Lauren visited two dozen colleges around the country before choosing Westmont.

“She considered Ivy League and big, Midwest schools; however, the Christian focus, great academics and the availability of resources made Westmont a perfect fit,” he says.

Austin was convinced as well and applied only to Westmont.

Richard and Randi Danson co-chair the Westmont Parents Council, cultivating communication between parents and college administration.

“I want to serve the Lord and be a resource to the school in any way I can,” Danson said. “I hope to share knowledge about medicine, running a business, ministry, evangelism and being a parent.”

Vance says he hopes to contribute positively to the board at this interesting juncture of history for higher education.

“The trustee board will certainly face the opportunity and threat posed by on-line learning, and the affordability challenge of attending a residential liberal arts college like Westmont,” he said.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.