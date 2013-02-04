Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:36 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Mitch Vance, Richard Danson Join Westmont Board of Trustees

By Scott Craig for Westmont College | February 4, 2013 | 7:08 p.m.

Mitch Vance
Mitch Vance

Mitch Vance, a founding partner of a private equity investment firm, and Dr. Richard Danson, a physician specializing in internal medicine, have joined Westmont College’s Board of Trustees, which oversees the operations of the college.

Vance, who had been a member of the Westmont Board of Advisors, and his wife, Leslie (Eaton), class of 1983, have a daughter, Claire, class of 2016, who attends Westmont.

Danson, has been in private medical practice since 1983, and his wife, Randi, have two students at Westmont, Lauren, class of 2013, and Austin, class of 2015.

Vance, a graduate of the University of Oregon, first came to Westmont on a visit with Leslie and was impressed by the faculty, staff and students he met.

“There is something special about Westmont students,” he said. “They leave Westmont purposeful about their lives. The college has a transformational impact on them.”

Danson, who earned his bachelor’s degree and doctorate from UC Irvine, says Lauren visited two dozen colleges around the country before choosing Westmont.

“She considered Ivy League and big, Midwest schools; however, the Christian focus, great academics and the availability of resources made Westmont a perfect fit,” he says.

Dr. Richard Danson
Dr. Richard Danson

Austin was convinced as well and applied only to Westmont.

Richard and Randi Danson co-chair the Westmont Parents Council, cultivating communication between parents and college administration.

“I want to serve the Lord and be a resource to the school in any way I can,” Danson said. “I hope to share knowledge about medicine, running a business, ministry, evangelism and being a parent.”

Vance says he hopes to contribute positively to the board at this interesting juncture of history for higher education.

“The trustee board will certainly face the opportunity and threat posed by on-line learning, and the affordability challenge of attending a residential liberal arts college like Westmont,” he said.

— Scott Craig is the media relations manager for Westmont College.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 