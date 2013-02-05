Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:31 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Page Youth Center to Reveal Award Winners at ‘Feel Like a Star’ Gala

By Wana Dowell for the Page Youth Center | February 5, 2013 | 12:35 a.m.

There is a great deal of excitement among the 2,100 children and families who make up the Page Youth Center community over who will take home the PYC Awards on Saturday, Feb. 9 at PYC’s first “Feel Like a Star” gala.

Names of winners are being closely held and will be revealed during the evening that will begin with a red-carpet walk, paparazzi and celebrity cocktails.

PYC’s “Feel Like a Star” gala will be filled with fun, glamour, food, entertainment (Area 51 band) and awards.

Winners of the PYC Awards have been chosen for their contribution to the children of the community and the Page Youth Center, which has been providing a safe haven, fine mentorship and great coaching for these children for more than 20 years.

Sponsors for the evening include Santa Barbara Airbus, Peritus, Betty Stephens and Lindsay Fisher, Hub International, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians, Cox, Venoco Inc., Epic Motors, Maripro, Boone Printing, Fairview Car Wash and Wash N Go, and Montecito Bank & Trust.

“Feel Like a Star” will take place at the Page Youth Center, 4540 Hollister Ave., and will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be valet parking.

For information or to purchase tickets, call PYC at 805.967.8778. All proceeds from the evening will go toward PYC programs for youth. The Page Youth Center is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization.

— Wana Dowell is development director for the Page Youth Center.

