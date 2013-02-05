Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:21 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Welcomes Rebecca Benard as Director of Development

By Jennifer Guess for Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care | February 5, 2013 | 11:18 a.m.

Rebecca Benard
Rebecca Benard

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care has announced that Rebecca Benard has joined the organization as the new director of development for the foundation.

For almost a decade, Benard has worked in development in all areas of fundraising, including individual giving, major gifts, foundation grants, corporate giving, capital campaigns and planned giving. In this capacity, she has worked with various nonprofit organizations, most recently with St. Barnabas Senior Services in Los Angeles.

Prior to working with nonprofits, Benard enjoyed 15 years as a small-business owner managing professional associations. During this time, she was responsible for transitioning these organizations from grassroots affiliations to nationally recognized membership chapters, flush with financial resources and highly influential reputations.

At the start of her professional career, she worked for more than a decade in the aerospace industry as a financial analyst and strategic planner.

Benard holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business, both from Loyola Marymount University. She lives with her husband in the Ojai Valley, and they have a daughter who is a junior in college.

With an accomplished background in both the profit and nonprofit sectors, Benard brings a combination of exceptional business acumen and a heart committed to service to VNHC.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the area’s leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.

