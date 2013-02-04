Do Lunch at Wine Cask and Support the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

This month, when midday rolls around, why not choose a lunch spot that is giving back to the community?

Throughout the month of February, Wine Cask is partnering with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when they mention this local nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children who have cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Enjoy a delicious lunch for a deserving cause!

Make your way to Wine Cask for your next business lunch or lunch with a friend, and you’ll enjoy seasonal dishes and support an incredible local organization while you’re at it! All you need to do is mention the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of your bill goes to their remarkable efforts.

Click here for more information about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and its work in the Tri-Counties.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.