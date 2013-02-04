Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:47 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Do Lunch at Wine Cask and Support the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation

By Jennifer Guess for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation | February 4, 2013 | 1:46 p.m.

This month, when midday rolls around, why not choose a lunch spot that is giving back to the community?

Throughout the month of February, Wine Cask is partnering with the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, and will donate 10 percent of all guest checks when they mention this local nonprofit organization, whose mission is to provide financial and emotional support to families of children who have cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Enjoy a delicious lunch for a deserving cause!

Make your way to Wine Cask for your next business lunch or lunch with a friend, and you’ll enjoy seasonal dishes and support an incredible local organization while you’re at it! All you need to do is mention the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and Wine Cask will make sure 10 percent of your bill goes to their remarkable efforts.

Click here for more information about the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation and its work in the Tri-Counties.

Wine Cask is located at 813 Anacapa St. in downtown Santa Barbara in the historic El Paseo complex. Its passion is serving great food, providing the highest caliber of service and bringing back the comfort and nostalgia of one of Santa Barbara’s favorite restaurants to our patrons. For more information, click here or call 805.966.9463.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 