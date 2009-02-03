Interested in a Career as a Certified Management Accountant? This Rally’s for You

Pros will share their expertise and perspectives while starting prospects in the process.

The Institute of Management Accountants’ Wild West Council will hold a Certified Management Accountant Rally on Saturday to round up prospective accountants for certification-track classes. There is no charge for the event, which will be hosted at Citrix Online, 120-C Cremona Drive, from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

Anyone interested in exploring the Certified Management Accountant process is invited to attend the rally, which will include speakers, expert-led breakout sessions, CMA test preparation tips and Q&As. Click here for more information.

The schedule for the day includes:

» 9:30-9:45 a.m. — Sign in, networking and light refreshments.

» 9:45-10:15 a.m. — Julie Milius — branch operations manager and recruiting executive at Accountants Inc., and an active member of the IMA’s Santa Barbara Chapter — providing hiring managers’ perspectives and recruiters’ views.

» 10:15-10:45 a.m. — About The CMA Certification — Driving Business Performance. Why the CMA journey is worth taking.

» 10:45-11:30 a.m. — Tips to prepare for the exam.

» 11:30 a.m.-noon — Q&A and optional breakout sessions with the speakers.

Other speakers will be announced later.

The Certified Management Accountant Rally is free, but space may be limited. For reservations, e-mail Gail Gillies at [email protected].net or call 805.964.4947.

Gail Gillies is a board member of the Institute of Management Accountants.