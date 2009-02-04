Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:52 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Financial Tumult Hits County from All Sides, Leaving Red Mark

Staff forecasts a general fund deficit of $8.9 million as supervisors peer into a bleak future.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | February 4, 2009 | 9:59 p.m.

Between ongoing local budget problems, California’s projected $42 billion deficit and the national recession, Santa Barbara County can’t do much but dig in its heels and ride out a financial storm that could last through the next fiscal year.

County officials at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting predicted an $8.9 million shortfall in the county’s general fund for this fiscal year, which they attribute mostly to the timing of payments due to the county. If payments due to the Fire Department come through, they say, the deficit could be significantly less.

Santa Barbara County's general fund piggy bank is awash in red ink, with a projected $8.9 million deficit this year.
Santa Barbara County’s general fund piggy bank is awash in red ink, with a projected $8.9 million deficit this year. (iStock photo)
Five county departments that rely on the general fund are expected to end this fiscal year in the red: the District Attorney’s Office and the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor, General Services, Probation and Public Health departments.

“Probation will need help to make it through the budget year despite cuts,” County CEO Mike Brown said. The department, which had to make severe cuts last year, will likely come before the supervisors for assistance in the near future, he said.

Also taking a hit are the county Fire and Sheriff’s departments, which have not been paid yet for overtime during last year’s Gap and Tea fires.

And if the Clerk-Recorder-Assessor’s office has to handle a special election this year, which is a possibility given Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger’s current budget proposals, the county may have to front the money in the face of uncertainty that the state will pay it back. The county had three elections last year: the presidential primary, the state primary and the November general election.

Revenues are expected to decline through the end of the fiscal year, including supplemental property taxes, franchise fees and sales taxes. For the Mental Health Services fund, the department of Alcohol, Drugs and Mental Health is carrying $32 million in ongoing liabilities with Medi-Cal payments and other mental health costs, which could seriously impact the county’s strategic reserve.

According to budget expert Jason Stillwell, the county will try to make up the shortfall with a combination of reserves and spending reductions for this fiscal year, which ends June 30. The county still must reduce expenditures and service levels into the next fiscal year to balance that budget, he said.

Meanwhile, budget activity on the state level is not encouraging. California’s projected $42 billion shortfall — out of a $103 billion general fund budget — has the state looking everywhere to fill in the gap, with results that could be “potentially devastating” to local budgets.

Schwarzenegger’s proposed 2009/10 budget plan includes some $17 billion in expenditure cuts, with another $14 billion in anticipated revenue.

A large portion of this revenue would come through a state-imposed 1.5 percent sales tax increase for the next three years. Sales tax may also be extended to services that don’t traditionally charge such a fee.

Another portion would come through the $5 billion in revenue anticipation notes — essentially a loan — that would not have to be repaid until June 2011.

As for the reductions, county staff said the largest cut would be to education. Sacramento is looking to cut Proposition 98 funds, which would otherwise go to K-12 education. Cuts to higher education budgets are also a possibility, as well as cuts to early education funds like Proposition 10, half of which is targeted for diversion back to the state.

Proposition 63 funds, meant for mental health services, are also being eyed by Sacramento, which has already issued a statement declaring that payments will be delayed to local agencies because of lack of cash. Transportation funds, gas tax and social service payments may be held up for months. State grants to the Sheriff’s Department, as well as to juvenile probation, may be the next on the chopping block.

The state budget, according to Brown, is something of a moving target, as Sacramento is trying to put together a plan for the next year and a half.

“It’s so late in the 08/09 fiscal year,” he said. “They’re trying to adopt a plan which fixes it over the remaining months of the fiscal year up to June 30, 2010.”

Write to [email protected]

