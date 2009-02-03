Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:59 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Venoco Takes Initiative Route for Carpinteria Project

Voters may get the chance to weigh in on the proposed extended-reach drilling operation — which could mean $200 million in revenue for the city.

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | February 3, 2009 | 10:13 p.m.

Venoco Inc. has filed a voter initiative with the city of Carpinteria on behalf of its proposed extended-reach drilling project originating at the company’s Dump Road processing facility.

Carpinterians Michael Downs, Christine Gahan and Vernon Mesick made the filing Monday and local residents will begin collecting signatures to place the “Carpinteria Community Initiative” on the November ballot. To qualify, signatures must be collected from at least 15 percent of the city’s registered voters within 180 days.

Venoco has been working with Carpinteria officials to develop a plan to use extended-reach drilling technology to access offshore oil and natural gas reserves without the need for an additional platform in the Santa Barbara Channel. Venoco representatives recently visited and interviewed residents to discuss the proposal and to seek community feedback. If approved, the project will generate an estimated $200 million in state royalties and other revenue for Carpinteria.

“We worked diligently to contact as many residents of Carpinteria as we could,” Venoco spokesman Steve Greig said Tuesday. “What we found, overwhelmingly, is that residents want the opportunity to vote on this important project.”

If the development proves successful, Venoco will be required by law to donate to the city 20 acres of coastal land to be preserved as open space. The company also must donate $5 million to the Carpinteria Education Foundation.

If the ballot measure does not pass, Venoco will continue to use the Dump Road facility, near Carpinteria Avenue east of Tar Pits Park, to process and deliver oil and natural gas from existing offshore platforms. Because of a change in state law, royalties from any future development of the reserves would accrue to the state and not to the city.

Write to [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 