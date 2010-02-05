Captain’s Log: A Trip Down SOFTIN Memory Lane

It is such a special treat to meet past SOFTIN passengers and listen to their memories. We had such a moment last weekend while hosting a family yard sale at my home.

A grandmotherly type woman with three children in tow walked up the driveway. I had a table set up with fishing gear for sale. The children (ages 7 to 13) stopped at the table to admire the fishing lures while the grandma walked on to look at clothes and household items. One child said, “I’ve been on a boat. Do you know the ‘what-up’ birds?”

The question nearly floored me, since the what-up birds are a pair of seagulls that adopted the SOFTIN boat, WaveWalker, and visit us every time we come back to harbor. If the kids met our pals the what-up birds, it must have happened aboard our boat. So I smiled and replied, “Yes, the what-up birds are my friends. How do you know those birds?”

The girl looked closely at me, and I could see recognition spark in her eyes. She said, “Hey, weren’t you on that boat?”

“Yes,” I laughed. “I’m Captain David of SOFTIN, and Captain Tiffany (I pointed across the driveway at Tiffany, who is my crew member and programs manager for SOFTIN) was there, too.”

All three kids looked at her, and the same girl squealed, “I know Captain Tiffany!”

Tiffany rushed over and was immediately swarmed with hugs. The youngsters couldn’t talk and gesticulate fast enough to share their flood of happy memories from their SOFTIN trip with us. At times they talked over one another, and at times they talked in unison.

They were wide-eyed through the story-telling process, and excited to relive and share their positive experiences and memories.

These are moments to live for and work for.

These kids had been referred to us by our collaborating partner, Child Abuse Listening and Mediation (CALM). We have done many good works together, helping families and individuals break cycles of abuse and cope with the emotional roller-coaster of healing from trauma.

SOFTIN is our nonprofit organization through which we provide at-sea educational adventures for those who are disabled or impaired, victims of abuse, frail elderly and at-risk youths.

Times are tough for SOFTIN and other worthy nonprofits in this economy, but seeing powerful and positive results of our work keeps our fires stoked and keeps us working hard to make a difference — one life at a time.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.