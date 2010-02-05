Channel Islands Restoration Receives Environmental Champions Award

The organization will use the $25,000 grant to help children restore habitat on Anacapa Island

Channel Islands Restoration, a local conservation organization, has received a $25,000 Environmental Champions Award from the Sempra Energy Foundation to work with low-income Ventura County school children in restoring the habitat on Anacapa Island.

The grant will provide nearly 300 children with all-expenses paid field trips to Anacapa (part of Channel Islands National Park) and to help with efforts to restore the unique ecology of the island.

The grant will fund eight school trips for about 210 students from Chavez Elementary School in Oxnard and about 70 students will attend from Sheridan Way Elementary School in Ventura.

CIR will provide pre-trip, curriculum-based instruction centering on conservation, the science of environmental restoration and the unique nature of Channel Islands National Park.

CIR also provides ongoing opportunities for the public to participate in restoring Anacapa Island. It organizes free trips to the island twice a month where participants learn about the island, the national park and help restore habitat.

— Ken Owen represents Channel Islands Restoration.