Commercial Bankers Join Rabobank of Santa Barbara

Jake Ganajian and Arthur Munoz work out of the service center on East Carrillo Street

Jake Ganajian and Arthur Munoz have been appointed commercial banking officers at Rabobank in Santa Barbara.

As commercial banking officers, they will be responsible for fostering new business relationships with middle-market companies and providing solutions to meet the banking needs of Rabobank customers on the South Coast.

They are located at the Rabobank financial service center at 33 E. Carrillo St. in Santa Barbara. Ganajian can be reached at 805.879.9310, and Munoz can be reached at 805.879.9305.

“We are delighted to welcome Jake and Arthur to our Rabobank team,” said Donald Toussaint, regional president for the bank. “They are seasoned bankers with excellent skills and will help us provide the friendly, professional service, local decision-making and community involvement that are our hallmarks.”

Before joining Rabobank as a senior vice president, Ganajian spent nine years with Santa Barbara Bank & Trust, most recently serving as division credit officer. He also served as capital markets manager and senior portfolio manager.

Ganajian earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and a master’s degree in business administration from California Lutheran University. His professional affiliations include the California Lutheran Community Leaders Association and the Tri-Counties Risk Management Association.

Munoz served as vice president and commercial banking officer for Santa Barbara Bank & Trust before joining Rabobank as a vice president. He also served in a similar position for Bank of Santa Barbara.

Munoz earned a bachelor of arts degree in economics from UCSB and a master’s degree in business administration from Cornell University.

He is involved with the Santa Barbara Athletic Roundtable and the Tri-Counties Risk Management Association. He also has served as a panel judge for the UC Santa Barbara Business Case Competition.

Rabobank is a California community bank with 92 retail branches, including six branches in Santa Barbara, Goleta and Carpinteria.

— Andy Frokjer is a vice president of the advertising and communications manager for Rabobank in Santa Barbara.