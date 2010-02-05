Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 3:28 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 

Crash Involving MTD Bus Blocks Highway 217 Near UCSB

One person is injured when the bus collides head-on with a small car

By Lara Cooper and Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writers | February 5, 2010

A Santa Barbara MTD bus was involved in a traffic collision with a car shortly before 10 a.m. Friday on Highway 217 at Sandspit Road, blocking the northbound lanes into the UCSB campus.

The bus was a 24x line that crashed head-on into a small red car, and Santa Barbara County Fire Department personnel and California Highway Patrol officers were dispatched to the scene.

David Sadecki, a public information officer for the county fire department, said crews used the Jaws of Life to exact the driver, a male in his 20s, from the vehicle. He suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital for treatment.

There were no reports of injuries on the bus, which was carrying six passengers and the driver.

CHP is investigating the cause of the crash.

Officer A. Kansupda said quite a few collisions had occurred Friday morning, and he cautioned drivers to slow down.

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

