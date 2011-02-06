Goleta Valley Junior High Student Reports Being Accosted Near Campus

White-haired suspect said to be driving older 'square' car; three schools send out parent alerts after encounter

[Noozhawk’s note: The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department released a sketch of the suspect in this incident on Feb. 10, 2011. It has been added to this report.]

An eighth-grader at Goleta Valley Junior High School was accosted by a stranger near the school Thursday, but the girl ran a block and a half back to safety at campus.

The mother of the 13-year-old girl told Noozhawk on Saturday that her daughter was walking home from the school at 6100 Stow Canyon Road about 2:15 p.m. Thursday when a man drove up to her and offered to give her a ride. The girl declined and the man drove west along Stow Canyon Road then made a U-turn at Carlo Drive, the mother said. She said her daughter told authorities that the man drove right at her, then stopped and demanded, “Get in the car!” At that point, the girl turned and ran, and the driver sped off toward Fairview Avenue.

Brian Sarvis, superintendent of the Santa Barbara School District, told Noozhawk that Goleta Valley Junior High Principal Veronica Rogers immediately called Goleta police, which dispatched an officer to the school, and reported the incident to the school district.

The girl described the suspect as “an old guy” with white hair and whiskers on his chin and wearing a red baseball cap. He was driving a “square,” older, dark blue car and she said he followed her as she left campus. The girl did not get a license plate number but she and her mother later browsed Internet car sites and determined that the four-door vehicle may have been a late 1980s Toyota Camry.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department, which provides law enforcement in the neighborhood under contract with the city of Goleta, did not respond to Noozhawk’s requests for comment Saturday.

The girl’s mother said when she arrived on campus about 20 minutes after the incident, she found her daughter locked in the principal’s office with Rogers and the sheriff’s deputy.

“My daughter was sitting hunched over, in tears,” she said. “She’s usually pretty confident, outgoing and lively, but it was like she was in shock. She hadn’t even taken her backpack off.”

When the woman asked the deputy what he was going to do, she said he told her “I’m going to drive around and look for the guy.” Although the responding officer did provide her with an incident report number and the telephone number of the Sheriff’s Department switchboard, she said that as of Saturday evening she had received no follow-up calls from authorities.

With irritation in her voice, she said, “I want people aware that there’s a pervert out there lurking, and looking to snatch kids.”

After the incident, Sarvis said Rogers sent out a TeleParent call to Goleta Valley Junior High families, reminding them to have their children walk to and from school with a buddy and not to talk to strangers.

The girl’s mother, who also has a child at nearby La Patera School, 555 N. La Patera Lane, in the Goleta Union School District, said she alerted La Patera Principal Patricia Santiago, who relayed the report to Goleta school district officials.

Kathy Boomer, superintendent of the Goleta district, told Noozhawk that a letter reminding parents to be vigilant was sent home with La Patera students Friday.

Boomer said sheriff’s officials had not contacted the district but she said that encounters like Thursday’s are rare in the district.

“I haven’t had any suspicious alerts like this in weeks and weeks,” she said.

Santa Barbara Charter School, which is located on the Goleta Valley Junior High campus, also notified its parents.

“The incident reminds us to use common-sense safety rules when going to and from school,” school officials said in an e-mail. “Walk with a friend or a group, stay on well-traveled, public sidewalks and be aware of your surroundings. Never talk to strangers and report anyone who approaches you inappropriately to a responsible adult. Help us work together to keep our kids safe both in and out of school.”

Valerie Kushnerov, the city of Goleta’s public information officer and a member of the Goleta Union school board, told Noozhawk that the Sheriff’s Department had not reported the incident to city officials.

“I found out about it when I met with Kathy (Boomer) on Friday morning,” she said.

As a precaution, Sarvis said Goleta Valley Junior High provided supervision in the surrounding area off campus Friday, but he said school officials didn’t expect the suspect to return to the neighborhood.

“I’m pleased that the student recognized the situation and knew just what to do,” he said.

