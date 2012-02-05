Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:09 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

Historic Casa del Herrero Public Tour Season Begins Saturday

National Historic Landmark in Montecito is considered a smaller Hearst Castle — and is easier to get to

By Julia McHugh for Casa del Herrero | February 5, 2012 | 6:11 p.m.

Casa Del Herrero, one of four National Historic Landmarks in Santa Barbara, has been referred to as a “small Hearst Castle” as many of its furnishings, including medieval ceilings, doors and artwork, were purchased at the same time and locations as the San Simeon estate of newspaper magnate William Randolph Hearst.

Docent-led 90 minute tours of Casa del Herrero’s home, gardens and workshop at 1387 East Valley Road in Montecito begin Feb. 11 and will continue at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays through mid-November.

Case del Herrero, or “The House of the Blacksmith,” was designed by noted architect George Washington Smith, although owner George Fox Steedman was involved in every aspect of the Casa’s development. The project was completed in 1925.

After acquiring the property in the early 1920s, Steedman traveled throughout Europe, particularly Spain, to purchase doors, ceilings, furniture, tiles and artwork. His companions on that trip were Arthur Byne and Mildred Stapley, who were also shopping for Hearst’s “castle” up the coast. The original furniture, artwork and architectural elements collected by Steedman are on view on the public tours.

Casa del Herrero is considered one of the finest examples of Spanish Colonial Revival architecture in America. It is included on the National Register of Historic Places, and in January 2009 was designated a National Historic Landmark, the third in Santa Barbara, joining the Santa Barbara Mission, 2201 Laguna St.; the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, 1100 Anacapa St.; and the Gonzales Adobe, 835 Laguna St.

Steedman, an industrialist, engineer and amateur architect, had a vision for the house and grounds that went beyond fashion, and he assembled an extraordinary team of architects, landscape architects, antiquarians and horticulturists to produce the Casa del Herrero estate — recognized today as a masterpiece of the Country Place Era.

His participation in every detail of the property’s buildings, furnishings and gardens is the reason the property makes a single artistic statement.

The 11-acre estate includes elaborate gardens, including fountains, ponds and water features, plus fruit orchards, cactus garden, rose gardens and a native grass area. Loggias, patios and courtyards surround the home, offering panoramic views of the gardens. Tiled semicircular seating areas, called exedras, dot the landscape.

Steedman was a “Renaissance Man” who held more than 40 patents. A silversmith and metalworker, he built many elements in the house, including lamps and patio furniture. His outfitted workshop, including a forge, kiln and all his original tools and machinery, is also on the tour.

Today the entire estate is owned and operated as a historic house museum and garden by the nonprofit Casa del Herrero Foundation, with the goal of preserving the house and grounds, as well as the family’s collection of antiques, books, sketchbooks, drawings and horticultural records.

Advance reservations are required for the tours, but space on the tours is sometimes available on short notice. Tickets are $20 per person, ages 10 and older, and are by reservation only by calling 805.565.5633.

Click here for more information on Casa del Herrero, or call 805.565.5633.

— Julia McHugh represents Casa del Herrero.

Casa del Herrero's star pool is the center of attention in the estate's garden.
Casa del Herrero’s star pool is the center of attention in the estate’s garden. (Matt Walla photo / Casa del Herrero)

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 