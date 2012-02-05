Fun and Fit: Do Pilates and Yoga Improve Strength?

The short answer is yes, but adding free weights to your workout will beef up your results

Dear Fun and Fit: Hi. Are Pilates and yoga considered strength training? Or do I need to do some free weights? Thank you for your time. — Dee, USA

Kymberly: The short answer is that both yoga and Pilates do improve strength and are fantastic activities. And both are low-resistance workouts. Depending on your fitness or health goals, you may also want to add some heavier resistance training to your weekly workouts. Think: free weights, machines, elastic tubing, medicine balls, kettlebells, barbells, teen progeny who hold still when you hug and squeeze them. Lots of choices!

Alexandra: I just went over to Gaiam TV to see what kind of yoga and Pilates videos they have for strength training, and I got three pages of titles just for the “beginner” category. I think my mouse-clicking finger just got stronger!

That was surprising — not that my finger has superhuman strength, but that there were so many “alternative” strength DVDs — because in our Yoga for Flexibility and Weight Loss post we talk about yoga’s more relaxing aspects. In this Ab Strengthening post, we talk about some of the benefits of Pilates (and share some great ab moves).

And my sister gave you the short answer above, so I’ll give you the strong answer. If you only enjoy yoga and Pilates, do them, knowing it will take you longer to show your Wonder Woman toned-up muscles. But if you also enjoy free weights, add them to your workout. The combination of activities will be your quickest path to dee-lightful, blissful muscles.

I shall now go practice my “I got into the Pretzel and can’t get out” move. It’s sort of like the saying for New Orleans (I’ve fallen down and can’t get up), except the Pretzel doesn’t involve drinking. Or cartilage, as far as I can tell!

K: Huh? Were you talking? I was working out to Gaiam TV videos that had the words “powerhouse,” “pumping,” “squeeze stronger” and “Budokon” in them. Apparently I will be invincible after I try Budokon. Heck, I’ll be smarter just figuring out what that means. Here’s to being strong and invincible!

A: Activate!

Dear readers: What are your favorite yoga or Pilates moves for gaining muscle definition and strength?

Identical twins and fitness pros Kymberly Williams-Evans and Alexandra Williams have been in the fitness industry since the first aerobics studio opened on the European continent. They teach, write, edit, emcee and present their programs worldwide on land, sea and airwaves. They co-write Fun and Fit: Q and A with K and A. You can currently find them in action leading classes in Santa Barbara and Goleta. Kymberly is the former faculty minor adviser at UCSB for its fitness instruction degree offered through the Department of Exercise & Sport Studies; Alexandra serves as an instructor and master teacher for the program.