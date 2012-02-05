Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:10 am | Fair 50º

 
 
 
 

National Charity League Work Helps Create Comfort, Security for Children at Casa Pacifica

Blanket brigade from Santa Barbara provides warm touch to kids at Camarillo residential home

By Terry Schleich for National Charity League | February 5, 2012 | 6:04 p.m.

Ticktockers from National Charity League of Santa Barbara joined with six other Southern California NCL chapters to make blankets for Casa Pacifica Centers for Children & Families, a Camarillo residential home for children and adolescents.

More than 200 girls from the mother-daughter organization came together Jan. 28 to work alongside some of the residents and their counterparts to provide 440 fleece blankets. Each had a card attached that read, “Made with love by National Charity League Inc. Ticktockers.”

” I loved the ability to provide a homemade item to these girls and to spend quality time with the older Ticktockers was a lot of fun,” said Clair Bergthold, one of the Santa Barbara Ticktockers.

Joining Bergthold were Danielle Abrams, Hannah Barr, Blair Butler, Nicole DeBevoise, Mackenzie Fell, Julia Frohling, Amanda Hayes, Natasha Heyer, Bridget Mitchell, Gina Moore, Brittany Prentice, Baylor Randolph,  Lauren Seigel, Milana Skiff, Brooklyn Snyder, Ashley and Whitney Steidl, Giulia Tasca and Britten Vilander.

National Charity League Inc. Santa Barbara Chapter is a mother-daughter service organization dedicated to fostering mother-daughter relationships through philanthropy, leadership development and cultural experience. The Santa Barbara Chapter includes 225 women and daughters who attend grades seven through 12 in area schools.

Click here for more information on National Charity League.

— Terry Schleich is publicity chairwoman of National Charity League of Santa Barbara.

