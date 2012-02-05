Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:44 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pacific Storm Expected to Bring Rain, Wind Back to Santa Barbara County on Tuesday

Weather officials say South Coast could receive up to 1½ inches of rain with wind gusting to 30 mph

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | updated logo | February 5, 2012 | 7:45 p.m.

After another glorious summer

winter weekend, the week ahead is expected to be noticeably cooler, with rain forecast for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a Pacific storm is expected to sweep into California after midnight Monday, bringing rainfall of up to three-quarters of an inch to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Tuesday.

Weather officials said the South Coast’s south-facing slopes could be hit with as much as 1½ inches of rain as the storm moves through the area.

Blustery winds are also expected, with 20 mph gusts early Tuesday increasing to 30 mph throughout the day, before dropping to 15 mph gusts after nightfall Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures should be in the low 60s before temperatures rebound to the mid- to upper 60s for the rest of the week. Beginning Wednesday, another run of clear skies is likely through the weekend.

Overnight lows this week are forecast to be in the 50s.

Warming centers for the homeless will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday at Unity Church of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St., and St. Mike’s University Church, 6586 Picasso Road in Isla Vista. Call 805.324.2372 for more information.

» Click here for the complete National Weather Service forecast.

» Click here for the Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Services. Click here to sign up for the OES’ messaging service. Connect with the OES on Facebook.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 