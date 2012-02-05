Pacific Storm Expected to Bring Rain, Wind Back to Santa Barbara County on Tuesday

Weather officials say South Coast could receive up to 1½ inches of rain with wind gusting to 30 mph

After another glorious summer

winter weekend, the week ahead is expected to be noticeably cooler, with rain forecast for Tuesday.

The National Weather Service said a Pacific storm is expected to sweep into California after midnight Monday, bringing rainfall of up to three-quarters of an inch to Santa Barbara County’s South Coast on Tuesday.

Weather officials said the South Coast’s south-facing slopes could be hit with as much as 1½ inches of rain as the storm moves through the area.

Blustery winds are also expected, with 20 mph gusts early Tuesday increasing to 30 mph throughout the day, before dropping to 15 mph gusts after nightfall Tuesday.

Tuesday’s high temperatures should be in the low 60s before temperatures rebound to the mid- to upper 60s for the rest of the week. Beginning Wednesday, another run of clear skies is likely through the weekend.

Overnight lows this week are forecast to be in the 50s.

Warming centers for the homeless will be open from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Wednesday at Unity Church of Santa Barbara, 227 E. Arrellaga St., and St. Mike’s University Church, 6586 Picasso Road in Isla Vista. Call 805.324.2372 for more information.

