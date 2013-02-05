Agromin Joins California Green Communities

Agromin, one of the largest organic composting companies in California, has joined California Green Communities, an environmental recognition program that fosters innovative, sustainable ways for participating cities to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Agromin manufactures earth-friendly soil products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities including those in Santa Barbara County.

As a CGC program partner, Agromin joins government agencies and businesses including the Alliance for Climate Education, CalRecycle, the Energy Coalition, the Los Angeles Conservation Corps, the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County and Toyota.

Participating communities that are already certified include Culver City, Monrovia, Riverside, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, Claremont and Ventura. Also working toward certification are Santa Monica, San Gabriel, Los Angeles, Redlands and other cities that are about to join the CGC program.

“Agromin hopes to offer its expertise to CGC communities so they can better manage and repurpose their organic waste stream,” Agromin CEO Bill Camarillo said. “Cities throughout California are finding that creating and implementing sustainable practices not only helps the environment but can dramatically reduce waste and energy costs.”

“We challenged city officials to set high standards of sustainability for the future health of their communities,” said Hal Conklin, president of USA Green Communities. “Each of the cities that we certify has to maintain standards in 10 different areas of sustainability. What has really made this possible has been good companies stepping up to the plate to become partners with local governments to achieving this goal. Agromin is a great example of one company excelling in this kind of partnership.”

Click here for more information about the CGC program, city sustainability action plans and a list of CGC partners.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.