Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:19 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Agromin Joins California Green Communities

By Diane Rumbaugh for Agromin | February 5, 2013 | 1:03 p.m.

Agromin, one of the largest organic composting companies in California, has joined California Green Communities, an environmental recognition program that fosters innovative, sustainable ways for participating cities to reduce carbon emissions and energy consumption.

Agromin manufactures earth-friendly soil products made from organic material collected from more than 50 California cities including those in Santa Barbara County.

As a CGC program partner, Agromin joins government agencies and businesses including the Alliance for Climate Education, CalRecycle, the Energy Coalition, the Los Angeles Conservation Corps, the Sanitation Districts of Los Angeles County and Toyota.

Participating communities that are already certified include Culver City, Monrovia, Riverside, Santa Clarita, Simi Valley, Claremont and Ventura. Also working toward certification are Santa Monica, San Gabriel, Los Angeles, Redlands and other cities that are about to join the CGC program.

“Agromin hopes to offer its expertise to CGC communities so they can better manage and repurpose their organic waste stream,” Agromin CEO Bill Camarillo said. “Cities throughout California are finding that creating and implementing sustainable practices not only helps the environment but can dramatically reduce waste and energy costs.”

“We challenged city officials to set high standards of sustainability for the future health of their communities,” said Hal Conklin, president of USA Green Communities. “Each of the cities that we certify has to maintain standards in 10 different areas of sustainability. What has really made this possible has been good companies stepping up to the plate to become partners with local governments to achieving this goal. Agromin is a great example of one company excelling in this kind of partnership.”

Click here for more information about the CGC program, city sustainability action plans and a list of CGC partners.

— Diane Rumbaugh is a publicist representing Agromin.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of John Sener
John Sener
"I am known for tenacity, diligence, honesty, and sound decision making with the ultimate goal of closing every transaction to the satisfaction of all involved parties."

Full Profile >

 
 