Feeling ‘Board’? Family Game Time Set for March 10 at Goleta Library

Do you miss the good old days of sitting around a table, playing board games? The Santa Barbara Public Library System invites adults, teens and families to the Goleta Library for Family Game Time from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 10.

The library will provide a wide variety of board games for people to play. They range from the traditional, such as Chinese Checkers, Sorry and Life, to newer games such as Can You Name 5?, Sort it Out and Encore.

Hands feeling steady? Then play Operation! Feeling especially knowledgeable? Trivial Pursuit is the game for you. There are many more to choose from, and a good time is guaranteed.

The Goleta Library is located at 500 N. Fairview Ave. in Goleta. For more information about Family Game Day, call Allison Gray at the library at 805.964.7878. Click here for more information about the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s programs and services.

All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Allison Gray is a supervising librarian for the Goleta Library.