Lompoc Senior Expo Set for May 17

The Lompoc Senior Expo will be held from 9 a.m. to noon May 17.

This is a key event to reach older adults in the Lompoc Valley with participation of up to 500 people.

In order to attract the entire community, the expo will provide a free barbecue, prize drawings, health screenings, entertainment, activities and community resource information.

New this year will be short presentations on important topics and a comprehensive fitness assessment. Also new this year, to maximize the space for agencies, booths will go first to organizations that offer services that focus on the needs of seniors.

The booth fee will remain the same as it was in 2012 — $25 for nonprofits and $100 for commercial organizations. Applications will be available and booth fees accepted after April 1. Gift baskets with a value of $50 for the opportunity drawing also will be accepted.

For more information, call 805.737.8754.



— Margaret Weiss is the health education director for Sansum Clinic.