Red Cross, Saks Fifth Avenue Partner for ‘Saks Loves Your Cause’ Initiative

By Giselle Gomez for the American Red Cross | February 5, 2013 | 6:03 p.m.

The American Red Cross announced Tuesday that it is partnering with Saks Fifth Avenue in a fundraising initiative to make a tangible difference in the lives of people in Santa Barbara County.

“Saks Loves Your Cause” is a national campaign that ensures money raised through the Saks store at 1001 State St. in Santa Barbara will support needs right here at home, with donations to the Red Cross serving Santa Barbara County.

From now through Feb. 28, Saks Fifth Avenue Santa Barbara customers may choose the American Red Cross to receive 5 percent of their total purchases made using their Saks credit card. For online shoppers, 5 percent of all purchases made on Saks.com using a Saks credit card will also benefit the Red Cross, for a maximum total donation of $100,000.

In addition, OFF 5TH store customers may make financial donations to the Red Cross through any Saks associate.

“Through Saks Loves Your Cause, Saks customers help Red Cross volunteers respond to local emergencies every day,” said Julie McGovern, executive director of the Red Cross serving Santa Barbara County. “We’re thrilled to partner with Saks and are so appreciative of the generosity of Saks associates and customers.”

“After Saks Fifth Avenue’s successful charity initiative in 2012, were excited to be able to continue with the February promotion for the second year,” said Steve Sadove, chairman and CEO of Saks Incorporated. “We appreciate our customers’ charitable involvement and again look forward to giving back locally with this exciting national program.”

Donations will help the Red Cross of Santa Barbara County provide lifesaving services and programs every day, whether it’s responding to a home fire, supporting a major disaster like Hurricane Sandy, collecting blood, teaching skills that can save a life, or assisting our military members and their families.

— Giselle Gomez is the regional communications manager for the American Red Cross.

