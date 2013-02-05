Greta Conried of Santa Barbara Makes President’s List at Gonzaga University

Greta Conried, a resident of Santa Barbara, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University President’s List for fall semester 2012.
Students must earn a 3.7 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic university providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students.
Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities.
Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 25 master’s degrees, a doctorate in leadership studies, and a Juris Doctor degree through its School of Law.