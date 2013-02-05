Santa Maria Police Seek Suspect in Early-Morning Stabbing

Santa Maria police are searching for a suspect in a stabbing early Tuesday that left a man with a wound to his upper torso.

Sgt. Jesse Silva said police were called to the 300 block of South Thornburg Street at 2:17 a.m. to a report of a stabbing.

Officers made contact with the victim, a Santa Maria man in his 30s whose name has not been released. He suffered an apparent stab wound to his upper torso that was deemed non-life-threatening, and he refused medical attention, according to Silva.

He said investigating officers learned that the victim had been standing outside a residence on South Thornburg Street when he was approached by his attacker.

The motive for the stabbing is under investigation.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, age 20 to 30, about 5 feet 8 inches tall with dark hair, dark eyes and slight facial hair. He was last seen wearing a dark ball cap, a light-colored sweatshirt and dark-colored jeans.

Anyone with information about the case or the suspect is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781 x277.

