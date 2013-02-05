Wednesday, May 2 , 2018, 12:03 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Synergy Center Hosting National Debut of ‘Inventing Shadows’ Documentary

By Renee Johnson for the Synergy Business & Technology Center | February 5, 2013 | 8:24 p.m.

The Synergy Business & Technology Center will host the national film debut of award-winning Los Angeles- and Santa Barbara-based artist Susan Venable from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8 at 1 North Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 102, in downtown Santa Barbara.

The 25-minute documentary will be shown at 6:30 p.m.

Inventing Shadows reveals the evolution and art process of internationally recognized artist Susan Venable. Lushly photographed and directed by cinematographer Ali Lassoued, the artist’s highly original and unusual process is dramatically revealed.

Like a mystery unraveling, the film follows the creation of one work of art, from inspiration and drawings to painting with molten wax and twisted copper wires. Career highlights spanning 30 years are intertwined with reflective and personal moments, revealing the intimate thought process of the artist.

Art and film enthusiasts are invited to attend the reception and film showing, with RSVP required to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

The Synergy Business & Technology Center ?is located two blocks from the Pacific Ocean and Chase Palm Park, and offers a collaborative workplace environment for inspired entrepreneurs and business professionals pursuing their passions for life and business success.

Synergy includes shared conference and meeting facilities, an open work space environment with private offices, a shared kitchen, a bathroom and assembly facilities, not to mention stand-up paddle boards, beach cruisers and other recreational amenities.

— Renee Johnson represents the Synergy Business & Technology Center.

