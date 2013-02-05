Syntax Error Robotics Team Qualifies for Regional Competition

Team 6077 Syntax Error, the only local robotics team in FIRST Tech Challenge, earned top honors in last Saturday’s tournament in San Diego.

Undefeated in all six of their qualifying round matches and the semifinal rounds, they came away with the Winning Alliance Captain Award as well as the Rockwell Collins Innovate Award. They qualified and will compete at the San Diego FTC Regionals on Feb. 23.

Team members Collin Dutter, Kyle Kovacs and Andrew McGuan from Dos Pueblos High School and Ryan Weideman from San Marcos High School are ecstatic to be doing so well throughout competition season.

“We totally redesigned our robot since the first tournament and felt pretty good about its abilities,” Kovacs said. “I can’t wait for Regionals and the chance to go to World.”

Syntax Error previously competed and qualified for the Los Angeles FTC Regionals to be held March 2. The overall winners of each of the Regional Championships advance to the 2012-13 FTC World Championship in St. Louis in April.

FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) is a nonprofit organization devoted to helping young people discover and develop a passion for science, engineering, technology and math.

FTC teams design, build and program their robots to compete on a 12-foot-by-12-foot field in an alliance format against other teams. Robots are built with a TETRIX® platform using engineering principles.

— Kristen Kovacs represents Team 6077 Syntax Error.