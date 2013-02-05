Tri-Counties Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning National Association Appoints New Officers

The Tri-Counties Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning National Association, based in Ventura, has appointed its new team of officers who will serve a two-year terms ending in January 2015.

Succeeding Oxnard’s Stephen Reno as president will be Julie Edgar of Santa Barbara; Todd Henard will take on the role of vice president.

Additional new officers include new secretary and treasurer Abel Montiel, co-directors Jerry Anderson and Ross Lorencz, and past president Stan Capelli.

The evening was rounded out with speeches from two guest speakers: David Lawson, president of California SMACNA, and Mike Tardiff, a member of the National SMACNA Board of Directors, who shared the latest developments of the national office.

— Alicia Rutledge is a publicist representing the Tri-Counties Sheet Metal and Air Conditioning National Association.