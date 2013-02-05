Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care Celebrates New Home, 105 Years of Service to Santa Barbara

Last Thursday, Jan. 31, Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care welcomed the Santa Barbara community to its new offices for an Open House Celebration.

More than 200 friends and supporters attended the event, and had the chance to tour the new facilities and talk to VNHC leaders, volunteers and board members about the hospice and home health care they provide to Santa Barbara County.

After welcoming remarks and an exciting reveal of the updated logo by board chair Michelle Martinich, and a brief historical retrospective from President/CEO Lynda Tanner, representatives from the offices of both Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson presented VNHC with certificates from the dignitaries recognizing the organization’s 105 years of service to the Santa Barbara community.

VNHC Foundation Executive Director Rick Keith thanked the many individuals and companies that assisted with the acquisition, building and moving of the agency to its new offices at Gutierrez and Montecito streets in downtown Santa Barbara.

Keith then asked guests to join him in thanking the building sponsor, Cliff Sponsel and his family. He encouraged guests to notice the additional naming opportunities throughout the building.

For information on how to sponsor a room or area of the new offices with your family’s name, contact Keith at 805.690.6290 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .



To close the short program, Mayor Helene Schneider joined VNHC COO Pauline Jones, past board chair Steve Lew, Martinich, Tanner and Keith for the official ribbon-cutting. All attending were welcomed to tour the clinical building and the administrative offices, and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres and wine throughout the evening.

Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care is the leading nonprofit provider of comprehensive in-home health care. Its mission is to provide high quality, comprehensive home health, hospice and related services necessary to promote the health and well-being of all community residents, including those unable to pay. It serves the greater Santa Barbara area, and Santa Ynez and Lompoc Valleys. Established in 1908, Visiting Nurse is one of Santa Barbara’s oldest nonprofit organizations.

For more information on Visiting Nurse & Hospice care, click here or call 805.965.5555.

— Jennifer Guess is a publicist representing Visiting Nurse & Hospice Care.