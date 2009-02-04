Body Recovered from Surf Identified as Missing Kayaker’s

Family and friends of Dan Zembrosky held a memorial service for him last weekend.

The body pulled from the surf west of Summerland’s Lookout Park was identified Thursday as that of Daniel Zembrosky, a 24-year-old Los Angeles man whose kayak capsized off Fernald Point almost two weeks ago.

On Wednesday afternoon, a passer-by spotted a body in the water in an area known as Shark’s Cove and called authorities. Personnel from the Carpinteria-Summerland and Montecito fire departments, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department and American Medical Response recovered it, and sheriff’s spokesman Drew Sugars said the sheriff’s Coroner’s Office positively identified the remains through the use of fingerprints.

Zembrosky and a companion capsized their two-person kayak in high winds Jan. 25 off Fernald Point east of Miramar Beach. Zembrosky’s friend swam to safety, then drove to his father’s nearby Montecito home and called 9-1-1, Sugars said. A helicopter search conducted by the Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Coast Guard yielded just the kayak and a paddle.

According to a Facebook group called Friends of Dan Zembrosky, a memorial service was held in his remembrance Sunday at Congregation B’nai Israel in Tustin.

Zembrosky graduated from UC San Diego in 2006 and was a production coordinator at American Greetings in Los Angeles at the time of his disappearance. His MySpace page describes his passion for outdoor sports and lists his current status as “is kayaking.” His last log-in at the site was Jan. 24.

Sugars said there are no signs of foul play. The cause of death is pending until toxicology tests are complete.

