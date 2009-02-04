Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:49 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Clinton Chiropractic: New Rehabilitation Program Targets Atrophy

By Jennifer Goddard | February 4, 2009 | 10:49 p.m.

To complement its host of patient services, Clinton Chiropractic, 2015-A State St., has added a multiphasic, active rehabilitation exercise program to encourage strength and endurance lost through muscle atrophy, clinic owner Crystal Clinton D.C. has announced.

Crystal Clinton D.C.
Crystal Clinton D.C.
The program begins with short-range, slow-paced movements and continues with short-range movements, at a faster controlled pace. This level encourages neurological re-education for enhanced muscle tonus and facilitates collagen healing. The subsequent exercise phase is performed at a slow pace and full range of motion to duplicate normal functional movements. Resistance is increased to build joint strength and endurance, as well as the size and numbers of muscle fibers recruited. The final phase increases the pace of the full range of movements.

“This program is unique because it is done in the office under the supervision of a licensed and trained doctor of chiropractic,” Clinton noted. “At a gym one may only be given a single session with a trainer. Here one is under constant supervision to correct technique and form for all exercises.”

Each program is tailor-made for individual cases, taking into account ability, severity, level of fitness and injuries. Available programs include neck, lower back, knee and shoulder, and there is an advanced program for the lower back.

A native of Goleta, Clinton graduated from Dos Pueblos High, earned an associate’s degree from SBCC and graduated from the Palmer College of Chiropractic West. Her interest in healing stems from spending countless childhood hours with her father, Dr. Roderick P. Clinton, in his chiropractic office. Part of her volunteer activities include assisting in athletic training at Dos Pueblos High and McKinley School. She is a member of the California Chiropractic Association and the International Chiropractic Pediatric Association.

Click here for more information or call 805.284.2257.

Jennifer Goddard represents Clinton Chiropractic.

 

