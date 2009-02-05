Annual Starr King Rummage Sale Going On — Rain or Shine

A little rain won’t be enough to stop this weekend’s Starr King Rummage Sale, which has organizers gearing up for sales beginning Friday morning. Rain or shine, the sale will go on beneath tents at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All of the proceeds will go toward the operating costs for the Starr King Parent-Child Workshop, 1525 Santa Barbara St.
“It’s our largest fundraiser for the year,” said committee co-chairwoman Kim Ferrarin, who’s been garnering donations for the sale for six months. The sale has been an annual tradition for the 60-year-old school for the past five decades, and it gives the school means to operate at a low cost, making it available for more families, Ferrarin said.
Browsers can stop by the silent auctions taking place all day Friday or Saturday, or peruse what Ferrarin calls the “Treasure Room,” which is a room filled with high-end antiques for sale.
“We have 65 families at the school and everybody works on this project,” she said. “Many hours are put into it and every family will be represented during the sale.”
You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.
We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.
Thank you for your vital support.
Become a Noozhawk Supporter
×
Payment Information
You are purchasing:
Payment Method
Pay by Credit Card:
Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:
Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.
Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.
We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.
The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.