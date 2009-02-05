Annual Starr King Rummage Sale Going On — Rain or Shine

A little rain won’t be enough to stop this weekend’s Starr King Rummage Sale, which has organizers gearing up for sales beginning Friday morning. Rain or shine, the sale will go on beneath tents at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St., from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. All of the proceeds will go toward the operating costs for the Starr King Parent-Child Workshop, 1525 Santa Barbara St.

“It’s our largest fundraiser for the year,” said committee co-chairwoman Kim Ferrarin, who’s been garnering donations for the sale for six months. The sale has been an annual tradition for the 60-year-old school for the past five decades, and it gives the school means to operate at a low cost, making it available for more families, Ferrarin said.

Browsers can stop by the silent auctions taking place all day Friday or Saturday, or peruse what Ferrarin calls the “Treasure Room,” which is a room filled with high-end antiques for sale.

“We have 65 families at the school and everybody works on this project,” she said. “Many hours are put into it and every family will be represented during the sale.”

Click here for more information.

Write to [email protected]