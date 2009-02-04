Thursday, May 31 , 2018, 8:51 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

The Fund for Santa Barbara: Grant-Making Cycle Opens

By Geoff Green | February 4, 2009 | 10:13 p.m.

The spring grant-making cycle is under way at The Fund for Santa Barbara, which supports organizations working for social, economic, environmental and political change in Santa Barbara County.

Click here for a funding application or visit The Fund’s office, 26 W. Anapamu St. All applications must be returned by 5 p.m. March 6.

If you are considering applying for a grant, or if you’d like to learn more about The Fund, you are invited to attend one of the organization’s free grant-writing workshops:

» Tuesday, noon-1:30 p.m., The Fund for Santa Barbara, 26 W. Anapamu St.

» Feb. 17, 7-8:30 p.m., Buellton Senior Center, 164 W. Highway 246, Buellton

» Feb. 19, 6-7:30 p.m., Community Cornerstone Building Conference Room, 120 E. Jones St., Santa Maria

» Feb. 24, 6-7:30 p.m., Goleta Valley Community Center, 5679 Hollister Ave.

Click here to sign up for a workshop, receive an application, directions or learn more about The Fund for Santa Barbara, or call 805.962.9164, e-mail associate director Nancy Weiss at [email protected], or reach The Fund by TDD via CRS at 800.735.2929. Venues have physical access. For other access requests or information, call The Fund for Santa Barbara.

Geoff Green is executive director of The Fund for Santa Barbara.

 

