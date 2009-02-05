Young Tree Care Workshop Set for Saturday in Goleta

Goleta Valley Beautiful, California ReLeaf and the Central Coast Region of the California Urban Forest Council are co-sponsoring a Citizen Pruner Workshop from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Goleta Union School District Board Room, 401 N. Fairview Ave.

The free workshop is open to anyone interested in the planting and maintenance of trees in urban landscapes. The workshop will be taught in an easy to follow format by local and state experts in tree care. Members of the public, whether novices or those with tree care experience, will benefit, as well as more experienced tree care professionals looking for a refresher. Six continuing education units are available for professionals. Pruning public shade trees will be emphasized, with limited fruit tree pruning discussion.

Workshop leaders Dan Condon, Dougal House Jr., George Jimenez and Ken Knight will demonstrate techniques that professionals use to care for young public trees. Participants will get actual experience in pruning, with all work being done from the ground and no tree climbing involved. A short open book exam and field practice at the end will demonstrate proficiency and ability to assist in future public young tree pruning projects in your area. There will be ample opportunities to discuss your specific questions.

The workshop is free with advance registration or $10 at the door. Click here for registration forms or call 805.685.7910. An optional box lunch is available for $7 if ordered in advance.

The workshop is made possible through grants from the Central Coast Region of the California Urban Forest Council and California ReLeaf. Other agencies co-sponsoring the workshop include California ReLeaf, the city of Goleta and the Santa Barbara School District.

Ken Knight is executive director of Goleta Valley Beautiful.