Country Duo Sugarland to Spice Up Santa Barbara Bowl

International country super-duo Sugarland will perform for the first time at the Santa Barbara Bowl, on Sunday, April 25, as part of their 2010 U.S. tour, “The Incredible Machine.”

Jennifer Nettles and Kristian Bush make up country duo Sugarland, which has sold more than 8 million records since exploding onto the music scene in 2004 with Twice the Speed of Life (“Baby Girl”/“Something More”). Enjoy the Ride (“Want To”/“Settlin’”/“Stay”) followed in 2006, and their third studio album Love On the Inside (“It Happens”/“Love”/“All I Want To Do”/“Already Gone”) in July 2008, which skyrocketed them to superstardom, drawing fans from all genres and critics abroad.

Sugarland is credited with co-writing all tracks from all three albums and co-producing the last two. As a thank you to their fans, in August 2009, the duo released Live On the Inside, a CD/DVD set of live tracks, covers and footage from their tour.

They’ve performed in six European countries and headlined a U.S. tour throughout 2009. They’ve received trophies from the Grammys, the American Music Awards, the Academy of Country Music, the CMT Music Awards and the Country Music Association. Nettles was recently chosen to perform for Barack Obama’s presidential celebration, and the duo performed on Oprah.

In August, ABC aired an hour-long network special featuring the duo in their most beloved setting — on stage. Their latest album Gold and Green, a 10-track holiday collection consisting of half standards and half originals, all of which Nettles and Bush co-wrote and co-produced, was a Christmas sensation. Most recently, the duo received a 2010 Grammy nomination for Best Country Performance By a Duo or Group With Vocals for No. 1 smash hit “It Happens.”

“This new tour is a thrill for me,” Nettles said. “It will reflect our latest writing and surprises to come for the new record, the hits that our fans love, along with the production value that people have come to trust and expect from our live shows. ... It’s a whole, new, rhythmic, emotional, visual, fun, incredible, experience machine.”

Tickets for the show, also featuring Vonda Shepard, cost $44 to $77, plus applicable service charges. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Feb. 13. Tickets available at all Ticket Master outlets, including the Arlington Theatre and the Santa Barbara Bowl box pffice. To charge by phone, call 800.745.3000, or click here to order online.

The Santa Barbara Bowl is located at 1122 N. Milpas St. in Santa Barbara.

— Anna Zamir represents Nederlander Concerts.