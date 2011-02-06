Friday, April 27 , 2018, 5:40 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Minotaur 1 Rocket Launch Lights Up South Coast Sky

Latest Vandenberg Air Force Base liftoff sends national security payload into orbit

By Anthony Galván III | February 6, 2011 | 5:16 p.m.

A Minotaur 1 rocket carrying a national security payload was launched early Sunday from Vandenberg Air Force Base, Air Force officials said.

The rocket lifted off at 4:26 a.m. from VAFB’s Space Complex-6 and soared into a clear sky over the Central Coast, heading south for a polar orbit. Its ascent was visible from the South Coast, 60 miles away. The launch had been scheduled for the same time Saturday but technical problems forced a day’s delay.

The four-stage, solid-fueled rocket was carrying a classified research and development spacecraft for the National Reconnaissance Office. Officials did not provide further details about the project.

— Anthony Galván III is a Noozhawk reader. More of his photography can be viewed at www.dosgatos.com.

