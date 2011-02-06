Paul Burri: Art From Scrap and Art From, Well, Crap

The beauty of some art is in the eye of the beholder, and some just shouldn't be seen at all

We have in Santa Barbara an interesting nonprofit organization called Art From Scrap. It accepts various surplus or obsolete materials from local businesses, and then makes the materials available to schoolchildren for use in art projects. It’s a great example of a win-win situation.

But that’s not what I want to talk about today. What I want to talk about is not art-from-scrap but the problem of telling art from crap.

It’s a controversial question, I know, and there are no easy answers. But I do have some opinions on the subject, remembering what someone much wiser than I once said when talking about people who express their opinions: “I wish, as I’m sure he has on numerous occasions, that he had reflected on them a lot more before he expressed them.”

Here’s the thing. I like talking to people. I like looking at art. I like listening to music. I like reading. I like a lot of things.

What I dislike is stupidity, but I especially abhor people who try to con me — the people who purport to be experts when, in fact, they know nothing. And I absolutely despise people who try to convince me that a 20-foot-by-30-foot room filled with dirt 2 feet high is art. Or that a crucifix in a jar of human urine is art. Or that an assemblage of a random pile of sticks painted red on one end will in some way “create a sense of oneness with the viewer’s consciousness and convey the harmony and unity of the universe between the artist and the viewer” — whatever that means.

Is the artist’s responsibility to “hold a mirror to nature” or is it to convey some sort of message to me, the viewer? Is it to convey his feelings about something in his life experience? Is it to make a “statement” to the viewer?

The message can be something as simple as the artist’s memory of a beautiful scene. It can be as simple as the artist’s capture of a memorable event. It can be as complex as the artist’s deepest feelings about a memory, an event, a situation or a person. And he must do this by carving a block of marble, daubing colors on a canvas or by scribbling words or notes on a page. Luckily — or sadly, depending on how you look at it — some artists have a better, clearer way of conveying those feelings than others. It was Pablo Picasso who said, “Art is the lie that tells the truth.”

I believe that the appreciation of art is a two-way street. The viewer of art has a responsibility, too. For the viewer to “get the message” requires that the viewer do more than give a cursory look at the piece of art. The viewer needs to study the work of art and even the artist himself to know his motivations, his intentions and, perhaps, his message.

But consider this. Perhaps the “artist” has no message at all, and it turns out that his only intention is to create a “reputation” for himself — and a few bucks along the way. Do I think there are some so-called artists who fall into this category? You bet I do. Do I want to spend my time looking for the soul of artists like this? Not likely.

How do I know how to distinguish between the sincere artist and the one who is trying to con me? I wish I knew the answer to that.

For the time being, my approach is this: If it is “art” that looks or sounds like crap, it probably is.

