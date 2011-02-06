United Boys & Girls Clubs Honors Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

The United Boys & Girls Clubs of Santa Barbara County awarded the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise with the Volunteer of the Year Award for its work at Camp Whittier in the Santa Ynez Valley. Sunrise Rotary president Bill Boyd accepted the award on behalf of the club from Camp Whittier director Debi Hite at the Jan. 26 Annual Awards Dinner.

The award acknowledged the Rotary members for “their leadership, dedication and outstanding contribution to Camp Whittier.” Last year the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise members and family constructed a new stage/porch that was used extensively by the campers as well as a landscaped, irrigated hillside with steps that made access to camp activities easier. Hite stated that both projects had a big impact on a successful camp program.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise has been supporting Camp Whittier for the past 14 years, providing construction, tree trimming, road maintenance, pool area improvements, fencing, painting and landscaping services at an annual spring work day.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise