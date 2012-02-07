Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:51 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Business

Chuck’s Steakhouse of Hawaii Still Sizzling After 45 Years on State Street in Santa Barbara

Owner Larry Stone says his restaurant has flourished since opening in 1967 by offering quality meat, reasonable prices and family style dining

By Alex Kacik, Noozhawk Business Writer | @NoozhawkBiz | February 7, 2012 | 12:09 a.m.

Larry Stone worked for Charles “Chuck” Rolles in Waikiki, and although Rolles founded Chuck’s Steakhouse of Hawaii, Stone ran it as if it was his own.

“I guess he was willing to take a chance on people,” Stone said. “I worked hard and ran the business like it was my own.”

Stone graduated from San Jose State University with a degree in public administration. After deciding to take another route, he used his background in food service and surfing and flew to the islands.

“Some suggestions were to get into the management more, but when I saw what that entailed, I didn’t want to do it,” Stone said. “So I moved to Hawaii to work, to get a job and have the lifestyle living in Hawaii.”

After three years as a manager, Rolles gave Stone the opportunity to start a new location for Chuck’s. Stone researched areas throughout the West Coast and settled on Santa Barbara.

But the property at 3888 State St. didn’t look like it does today. Lemon groves surrounded the building that once housed La Sumida Nursery and a law office upstairs. A market called Kelly’s Corner occupied what is now La Cumbre Plaza, but Stone said it wasn’t exactly an area of booming businesses.

“Back then it was considered a risky business climate because it wasn’t dynamic and UCSB wasn’t very established,” he said.

When Chuck’s opened on Jan. 6, 1967, the menu featured five items — sirloin steak, filet mignon, New York steak, beef kabob and lobster — and each entrée included a trip to the salad bar.

“We could tell people liked what we were doing because they didn’t have that kind of food and service in Santa Barbara,” Stone said. “We always used the best quality meat, sold our food and wine at a more reasonable price, and did a lot of volume without a lot of frills.”

Back then, many restaurants required a formal dress code. But Chuck’s offered family style food, a unique salad bar, live music and a late-night dining experience.

“We changed the whole dynamic of dining,” Stone said. “It was kind of like going to a picnic with family and friends.”

Stone would cook every night, tend bar some nights, wait tables and manage the books. He said he had to prep late every night because the restaurant was serving so much meat.

Chuck’s manager Brad Scheutet first worked at the restaurant when he was a teenager. He said Stone’s attention to detail and push for improvement was something he has emulated throughout his life.

“When I came to work I felt like it was my own business,” Scheutte said. “That’s the common thread he passed on to all of us.”

The steakhouse celebrated its 45th anniversary in January. Former Chuck’s employees such as Paradise Café owner and Santa Barbara Councilman Randy Rowse, Beachside’s Dave Hardy and Chuck’s Waterfront Grill Chief Financial Officer Steve Hyslop reunited. Some of the former employees hadn’t seen each other for 30 years, Hyslop said.

“(Stone) instilled a concept of great customer service and treating people like they like to be treated,” he said. “We could take the same philosophies and apply them to any business.” 

In 1967, a 12-ounce New York steak was $4.50 and a bottle of Beringer zinfandel was $4. Forty-five years later, the prices may have changed but the philosophy hasn’t, Stone said.

“It was a pleasant experience to see everyone and catch up,” he said. “I thanked people for coming here all these years. We want to let them know we care.”

Noozhawk business writer Alex Kacik can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties


Cimme Eordanidis
"Since I truly enjoy doing what I do, interacting with people and representing them during one of life's most exciting events is very rewarding."

Full Profile >

 
 