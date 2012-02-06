Journey to the ‘80s with Page Youth Center’s Winter Bash

Journey to the ‘80s at the Page Youth Center’s Winter Bash the evening of Saturday, Feb. 25 and relive the totally cool moments of your youth, when you watched Dallas or Dukes of Hazzard, idolized Madonna, Cybil Shepard or Chevy Chase, and spent your time listening to Michael Jackson or U2.
Journey to the ‘80s will feature Santa Barbara’s wildly popular band Area 51, fabulous food, entertainment by the Brawlin Betties and a rousing auction — all designed to raise money for the Page Youth Center’s sports programs for local kids.
Tickets to the event are $125 per couple and entitle you to this fun evening and the opportunity to win a cash prize of $1,000.
To buy your tickets, click here to order online or call 805.967.8778.
— Wana Dowell is the development director for the Page Youth Center.