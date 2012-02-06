Monday, April 2 , 2018, 11:58 pm | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Gathering Planned After Tuesday’s Ruling on California’s Proposition 8

Santa Barbara Equality Project invites the community to an evening event at the Unitarian Society

By Meredith Munn for the Santa Barbara Equality Project | February 6, 2012 | 5:47 p.m.

The Ninth Circuit federal court has announced its intent to rule Tuesday on the fate of marriage equality in California in a historic case involving the 2008 ballot initiative Proposition 8.

Proposition 8 stripped same-sex couples of the right to marry in November 2008, prompting a federal lawsuit challenging the legality of the discriminatory measure. The court plans to release the ruling at 10 a.m. Tuesday.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, a community gathering and event will be held at the Unitarian Society of Santa Barbara, 1535 Santa Barbara St. Similar events will be held in communities across California, including Los Angeles, San Diego, Sacramento and Fresno.

The Santa Barbara Equality Project, a program of the Pacific Pride Foundation, is organizing the Santa Barbara event and invites all supportive members of the public to attend and learn more about this important ruling. The tone of the event will be set by the Ninth Circuit’s decision, with the group planning a celebratory gathering in the case of a positive outcome, and a rally if the news is less desirable for those hoping to marry.

“Obviously those of us in the LGBT activist community are hoping for a Ninth Circuit ruling that affirms the equality of all people under the law, regardless of sexual orientation,” said Meredith Munn, LGBT advocacy coordinator for the Equality Project. “Regardless, we are confident that our local LGBT community and allies will be ready to face the next steps, whatever they may be. We are lucky to have a supportive community of individuals, organizations and faith groups who strongly believe in the right of all loving couples to commit themselves in marriage.”

— Meredith Munn is a Santa Barbara Equality Project advocacy coordinator for the Pacific Pride Foundation.

 
