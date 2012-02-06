Tuesday, April 3 , 2018, 12:03 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Saks Fifth Avenue Donating Portion of Purchases to Hospice of Santa Barbara

5 percent of each total sale throughout February will benefit the nonprofit

By Kelly Kapaun for Hospice of Santa Barbara | February 6, 2012 | 2:13 p.m.

In the month of February, Saks Fifth Avenue at 1001 State St. in Santa Barbara has designated Hospice of Santa Barbara to receive 5 percent of purchases made with a registered Saks credit card.

Saks Santa Barbara shoppers can designate Hospice of Santa Barbara as beneficiary at the register when they check out, and it will apply to all of their purchases for the entire month of February. Credit card holders only need to register the card once, and may do so anytime between Feb. 1-29, 2012 (this offer will apply retroactively to all purchases made in February once the card is registered).

In addition to this promotion, from 5 to 7 p.m. Feb. 22, Saks Fifth Avenue in Santa Barbara will host a trunk show featuring shoes designed by B Brian Atwood. If you open a Saks card account that evening, you receive 10 percent off any purchases at that time and 5 percent of the purchase will go to Hospice of Santa Barbara.

Wine and catered appetizers will be served at the trunk show.

Hospice of Santa Barbara “volunteers” its free professional counseling and care management services to more than 500 children and adults every month who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness, or grieving the death of a loved one. For more information, click here or call 805.563.8820.

— Kelly Kapaun is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

