Santa Barbara’s City Parking Lot 2 Closed for Construction

Repairs and other work are expected to continue through April

Construction work on the City of Santa Barbara’s downtown Lot 2 parking structure, with entrances on Canon Perdido and Chapala streets, began Monday and is expected to continue for about 60 days, through April.

To ensure public safety, Lot 2 will be closed completely during construction.

Temporary signs will be installed to redirect traffic to neighboring city parking Lots 3, 4, 9 and 10, and the Paseo Nuevo garage. Sufficient parking spaces are available in these lots to compensate for the temporary loss of parking spaces in Lot 2 during construction. While Lot 2 is closed, monthly parking permit holders will be permitted to park in any other available downtown city parking lot.

Repairs are necessary to enhance the seismic stability of the structure and to improve public safety. Construction work involves repairing, reinforcing, and supporting concrete beams, columns and girders, and bringing the handicapped accessible parking spaces into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

The city completed similar upgrades to Lot 10 last year during the same time period. The Public Works Department thanks the public in advance for their patience during construction.

— Victor Garza is the parking superintendent for the City of Santa Barbara.